Quebec Solidaire leader says former energy minister Fitzgibbon 'made a mess'

Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Pierre Fitzgibbon 'made a mess' of Quebec's energy planning before resigning as Minister of the Economy and Energy at a news briefing at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Nadeau-Dubois pointed out that when the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) came to power, Quebec had an energy surplus; today, the province has an energy deficit.

QS MNA Haroun Bouazzi returned to the comments made in the parliamentary committee on Tuesday by Hydro-Québec president and CEO Michael Sabia.

The latter criticized the Legault government's choices, saying that foreign multinationals had been given priority in the allocation of megawatts, to the detriment of local companies seeking to decarbonize.

Fitzgibbon's successor, Christine Fréchette, now has "the odious task of cleaning up (...) this mess," said Nadeau-Dubois.

"Who made the mess? Who sold the equivalent of twice La Romaine in a few months at a discount? It was Pierre Fitzgibbon," he blasted. "The reason we're in trouble is Pierre Fitzgibbon. (He) messed up our energy planning."