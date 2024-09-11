MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Solidaire leader says former energy minister Fitzgibbon 'made a mess'

    Quebec Solidaire co-spokeperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said former energy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is responsible for 'making a mess' of the province's energy plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher Quebec Solidaire co-spokeperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said former energy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is responsible for 'making a mess' of the province's energy plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher
    Share

    Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Pierre Fitzgibbon 'made a mess' of Quebec's energy planning before resigning as Minister of the Economy and Energy at a news briefing at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning.

    Nadeau-Dubois pointed out that when the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) came to power, Quebec had an energy surplus; today, the province has an energy deficit.

    QS MNA Haroun Bouazzi returned to the comments made in the parliamentary committee on Tuesday by Hydro-Québec president and CEO Michael Sabia.

    The latter criticized the Legault government's choices, saying that foreign multinationals had been given priority in the allocation of megawatts, to the detriment of local companies seeking to decarbonize.

    Fitzgibbon's successor, Christine Fréchette, now has "the odious task of cleaning up (...) this mess," said Nadeau-Dubois.

    "Who made the mess? Who sold the equivalent of twice La Romaine in a few months at a discount? It was Pierre Fitzgibbon," he blasted. "The reason we're in trouble is Pierre Fitzgibbon. (He) messed up our energy planning."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News