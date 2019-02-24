Quebec Solidaire is showing support for the 18,000 immigrants who may be in limbo if the CAQ’s immigration reforms are implemented.

On Sunday, the opposition party held a rally in support of immigrant workers.

Hearings on Bill 9 continue this week.

Many at the rally were frustrated that despite working hard and assimilating into the province, they might be forced out.

“I pay taxes, my car, everything,” said Giuliano Bruno. “I came to Quebec because the helicopter pilot job is one of the most in-demand jobs in Quebec.”

Lawyers are in the process of fighting for an injunction to allow applications to be processed before the bill is passed.

“We’re asking the government to continue processing the applications now,” said __. “Until [the law is passed], he should continue with the current applications under the current law.”

~~~~~

“It’s very sad for me because Quebec is my home and I live here,” Bruno said.