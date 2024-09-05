Quebec Solidaire hopes Fitzgibbon's departure signals end of CAQ arrogance

Whoever replaces Pierre Fitzgibbon as superminister of Economy and Energy will have to "turn the page on arrogance," as Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois put it at the entrance to his party's caucus Thursday morning in Granby.

Premier François Legault is set to make what is being called a ministerial adjustment later today, but the name of current Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette is already being floated as a replacement for Fitzgibbon, while the Minister responsible for the French Language and Canadian Relations, Jean-François Roberge, is set to inherit Immigration.

'A real collective debate'

Both Nadeau-Dubois and his critic for the economy and energy, Haroun Bouazzi, said they were ready to give Fréchette a chance, but they are still demanding the withdrawal of Bill 69 on energy, which was led by Fitzgibbon.

QS is calling for "a real collective debate" and the development of a real plan on energy and the future of Hydro-Québec, which the party's parliamentary leader describes as a national jewel.

As for the possible appointment of Roberge to Immigration, Nadeau-Dubois pointed out that he will be the fifth Immigration Minister in six years.

He criticized the Legault government for managing immigration "by ideology rather than by common sense."

As the parliamentary session opens next week in Quebec City approaches, the 12 QS members are preparing to prioritize the issues of the cost of living and adaptation to climate change.