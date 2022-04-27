Quebec solidaire denounces Health Ministry's track record, says CAQ didn't keep promises

François Legault's government has been unable to improve the province's health care system after being in power for four years, argued Québec solidaire (QS) Wednesday.

Second opposition group critic for health, Vincent Marissal, says he plans to question Health Minister Christian Dubé during a study of the budget, an annual exercise where MNAs scrutinize the spending and performance of various ministries.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Marissal pointed out the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government had promised a family doctor for every Quebecer.

There are still more than one million people waiting to be matched with a general practitioner, he argued.

In addition, the CAQ had promised to reduce wait time in emergency rooms, but they "have never been so long," Marissal notes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2022.