QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec solidaire (QS) is calling for a healthy, intelligent and rational debate on curfew. The party will present a motion to this effect on Wednesday at the National Assembly.

The party's parliamentary leader, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, believes that the curfew, which has been in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in several regions since January 9, is not a "banal" measure.

In fact, this exceptional measure was originally intended to be an "electroshock," he said. Three months later, "the electroshock is still there", he said in a press conference.

"If some wealthier people live well with the curfew, others live it very badly," said Nadeau-Dubois.

He took the example of a family crammed into a small apartment with no yard or balcony in Montreal.

"These are very respectable people, who have nothing to do with the cuckoos who dispute the existence of the pandemic, who point out these facts," he said.

He says that Google data showed a reduction in travel, while the number of contacts in homes would not have changed much between the second and third waves.

There is data that shows that COVID-19 outbreaks are mostly in workplaces, schools and daycare centers, he added.

"Is the curfew the right measure to fight transmission if it is happening in places where the curfew does not apply?" he said.

QS will put forward a motion calling for a healthy, calm and science-based debate in which the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) will be invited to participate.

The INSPQ should weigh the benefits and drawbacks of the curfew, according to Nadeau-Dubois, who rejects accusations that his party is "against all health measures."