Quebec Solidaire calls for more measures to help seniors find housing

In the face of a growing number of seniors being evicted from their homes, Québec Solidaire is demanding the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government do more to protect them.

Monday, former Québec Solidaire spokesperson Françoise David, joined MNA Andrés Fontecilla and two women facing eviction to call for improved measures to protect elderly tenants.

The current "Françoise David Law" prevents landlords from evicting seniors aged 70 and over who have lived in their home for at least ten years and whose income is no more than the maximum threshold for social housing.

Tuesday, a detailed study of Bill 31, An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing, is slated to begin.

Fontecilla says he expects to bring up a request made last February to lower the age of protection to 65, the duration of occupancy to five years and raise the eligible income threshold by 50 per cent.

He points out that these measures will not cost the government a penny and would considerably improve protection for seniors who, because of the housing crisis, can no longer find a home.

As a result, more seniors find themselves on the streets because they can't find or afford a place to live.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 16, 2023.