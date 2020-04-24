MONTREAL -- Quebec solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to increase Quebec’s minimum wage to $15 and to support businesses so they can adapt to the increase.

“Quebec has realized in the past few weeks just how essential workers paid at minimum wage are to the functioning of our society,” spokesperson Manon Massé said in a press release on Friday. “However, the government insists on keeping the May 1 minimum wage increase at $13.10, which is equivalent to income well below $2,000 per month.”

Massé said the people who Premier François Legault calls “guardian angels” want more than just thanks in a time of crisis – they want to be paid decently, and not just in the context of a pandemic.

QS is suggesting for the Legault government to put measures into place to financially support small businesses, community organizations and the agricultural sector, for a total of $120 million per year for five years. The party says that amount would be offset by the $830 million in tax spinoffs the increase in minimum wage would bring the government annually.

“If the COVID-19 crisis has proved us one thing, it is that the economy will not recover on its own,” said SQ’s Alexandre Leduc. “Workers and small businesses need state support to get everyone out of the crisis.”

Leduc also noted that increasing the minimum wage would benefit small businesses, as more money gives consumers more purchasing power.

In an attempt to help the economy survive the COVID-19 crisis, the Quebec government launched Le Panier bleu, a buy-local initiative that regroups businesses across the province in one online space for shoppers to browse.

Massé said that even if people want to buy local, some just can’t afford to.

“Quebec families want to encourage local producers and businesses, but they do not have all the means to do so,” she said. “If we want to effectively revive our local economy, which has been neutral since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, we must offer better purchasing power to the lowest paid.”

Their money would be injected directly into the Quebec economy, Massé said.