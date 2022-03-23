Quebec soldiers heading to Latvia as Ukraine conflict continues

Eighty Quebec soldiers are leaving Quebec City tonight and heading for Latvia to join in NATO's deterrence and assurance measures as part of Operation Reassurance.

Around 120 soldiers from the 5e Regiment d'artillerie legere du Canada in all will head overseas to join the around 1,375 Canadian Armed Forces members in the region.

The HMCS Halifax departed for Europe on Saturday to join the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1.

The deployment is happening as tensions remain high between Russian and the West surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing conflict.

Army spokesperson Captain Kathleen Soucy said the deployment will last approximately three months.

"Deployed CAF members work collaboratively with NATO nations to bolster deterrence and defensive postures which is the focus of our presence in Latvia," she said. "In this regard, the members deploying will train as part of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group throughout their time in Latvia."