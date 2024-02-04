Quebec snowmobile incident leaves 2 in critical condition

A collision involving a vehicle and a snowmobile left two people seriously injured Sunday evening in Saint-Esprit, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Emergency services were called to Route 125 near Turcotte Street around 6:30 p.m.

"According to preliminary information, the vehicle collided with the snowmobile as it crossed Route 125," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

The two people on the snowmobile, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition, the SQ added. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

SQ reconstruction specialists were dispatched to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2024.