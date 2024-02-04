MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec snowmobile incident leaves 2 in critical condition

    (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash) (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)
    Share

    A collision involving a vehicle and a snowmobile left two people seriously injured Sunday evening in Saint-Esprit, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

    Emergency services were called to Route 125 near Turcotte Street around 6:30 p.m.

    "According to preliminary information, the vehicle collided with the snowmobile as it crossed Route 125," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

    The two people on the snowmobile, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition, the SQ added. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

    SQ reconstruction specialists were dispatched to the scene.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

    Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News