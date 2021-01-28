MONTREAL -- Quebecer Maxence Parrot will have to miss the X Games in Aspen this weekend due to the uncertain result of COVID-19 testing, a press release revealed Thursday.

Parrot, of Bromont, reportedly received a positive diagnosis of coronavirus before flying to Aspen on Tuesday.

"Asymptomatic, Parrot then underwent a second test within the next 24 to 48 hours with negative results. A few days before the competition and still waiting for the result of a third test, Parrot decided to withdraw from the competition," read a statement from his public relations team.

"I am extremely disappointed to miss the X Games," said Parrot who has won eight gold medals at this event in his career.

According to the explanations given to the snowboarder, it is possible to get a first weak positive result without showing any symptoms, followed by a negative result. This could mean that Parrot had already contracted the virus, but has now recovered.

"I have had several discussions with Health Canada and the X Games organizers, and although it is an ambiguous situation, it was agreed that it was safer for me to stay home to ensure everyone's safety," he said.

Parrot and the other Canadian slopestyle team riders had missed the Laax, Switzerland Open last week following two positive coronavirus results on their roster.

Mark McMorris announced earlier this week that he would miss the Aspen X Games after he also tested positive for COVID-19.

McMorris's agent confirmed the news on Monday. The Regina-born Olympic medallist will not be participating in the annual event, which begins at Buttermilk Mountain.

McMorris is the most decorated athlete in the history of the Winter X Games, winning 20 medals, including nine gold.

Parrot started the year off on the right foot by winning the big air event at the Kreischberg Snowboard World Cup in Kreischberg.

It was his eighth career World Cup victory in snowboarding and his first since winning the big air competition in Beijing on Dec. 14, 2019.

In Kreischberg, Parrot got his first win since March 7.

The Canadian riders travelled together from Kreischberg to Laax in order to respect the health 'bubble'. Sébastien Toutant, from L'Assomption, Que. posted a few videos on Twitter showing him doing off-trail runs, including one with Parrot.

The 2021 X-Games in Aspen will take place without any spectators, in an effort to make the event safe and to respect physical distancing.



- This article by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 28, 2021