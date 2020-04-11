MONTREAL -- A slaughterhouse in the Mauricie region that was shut down for more than two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19 will reopen on Tuesday.

According to a statement released Saturday, the Olymel slaughterhouse in Yamamchiche implemented all recommendations issued by the region's health authorities.

“Olymel has used the 14 days of closure since March 29 to implement new protocols whose primary objective is to protect the health of its workers and fight against the spread of COVID-19,” they said.

The plant focuses on the slaughtering and processing of pork.

At the time of its closure, nine cases of COVID-19 were detected among the workforce. Ultimately, 101 of the nearly 1,000 employees tested positive for the virus.

The plant's entire workfroce has been placed in quarantine since the closure. Those who return to work must show no symptoms.

The plant's production capacity, which stood at 28,000 pigs per week, will be adjusted during the restart. The company said it wants to return to its normal speed gradually as the situation dictates.