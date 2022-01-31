Quebec singer-songwriter Gilles Vigneault announced Monday he is also removing his music catalogue from the Spotify digital store because of the space it leaves for misinformation.

In 1966, long before the Internet, the Natashquan artist wrote that 'public rumour is stronger than all the powers of this world', in his collection entitled 'Contes du coin de l'oeil' ('Tales from the corner of the eye').

Aware of the negative impact of misinformation, Gilles Vigneault, now 93 years old, explains that he wants to support his peers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell who recently denounced the laissez-faire attitude of the Swedish giant.

He has therefore asked Tandem, his record company, to ensure that his tracks are no longer carried by Spotify.

In the statement announcing the decision, he said: "I find, for my part, and have always found, that when an artist of any known humanistic culture sets a good example of civic rigour and intellectual requirement, there are compelling reasons to follow him."

"I find Neil Young and Joni Mitchell right to set this example and it is as honourable as it is relevant to follow them in their rejection of the dangerous falsehoods professed by theorists of rampant populism," he continues.

He concluded by saying that he supports "with all my convictions their bold step, dictated by an ethic that is the true guardian of our thoughts and values."

Neil Young was the first to withdraw from the digital platform, specifically criticizing it for carrying radio host Joe Rogan's podcast. Rogan openly expresses skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and health measures to counter the spread of the virus. His podcast tops Spotify's playlist.

The digital giant's stock price plummeted after Neil Young's announcement and again after Joni Mitchell's. Despite a slight recovery on Monday, the stock was still at its lowest value since May 2020.

