Quebec signs agreement in principle with 600 paramedics

The Quebec government and paramedics reached an agreement in principle on Friday.

The agreement concerns the 600 members of the Brotherhood of Prehospital Workers of Quebec, a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL.

The Minister responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel, and the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, made the announcement Friday evening in a press release.

It is specified that the agreement remains confidential until it is ratified by the members.

"As we indicated in the Health Plan, it is also by promoting services upstream of the emergency room that we will allow our work organization to be more efficient," said Dubé, adding that the agreement in principle "will allow us to improve both the working conditions of paramedics and front-line services to the population."

The union said last week that it was in the final stretch of negotiations, with its members without a contract since April 1, 2020.