The Quebec government is set to announce that all schools in the province will be closed as cases of COVID-19 are soaring in a pre-holiday spike.

Quebec health minister Christian Dubé is expected to make the announcement at a press conference at 1 p.m. Schools will be closed until at least Jan. 10.

On Monday, the province announced 4,571 more people tested positive for the coronavirus and that nearly 400 people are now in hospital sick with the virus.

This is a developing story. More to come.