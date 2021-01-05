Advertisement
Quebec should consider compulsory vaccinations: Barrette
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 9:41PM EST
Gaetan Barrette
MONTREAL -- Former Quebec health minister Gaetan Barrette came out in favour of compulsory vaccination on Tuesday.
“The next step nobody talks about: compulsory vaccination,” he tweeted. “I'm in, at least for anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the public sector. At some point, it's time to have a back bone.”
“This is how smallpox was eradicated from the entire planet.”
Barrette served as health minister under former premier Philippe Couillard and still sits as an MNA for the La Piniere riding.