MONTREAL -- Former Quebec health minister Gaetan Barrette came out in favour of compulsory vaccination on Tuesday.

“The next step nobody talks about: compulsory vaccination,” he tweeted. “I'm in, at least for anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the public sector. At some point, it's time to have a back bone.”

“This is how smallpox was eradicated from the entire planet.”

Un couvre-feu sans amende? Bien inutile...

La prochaine étape dont personne ne parle: vaccination obligatoire. J'en suis. Au moins pour quiconque est impliqué de près ou de loin dans tout le secteur public. À un moment donné, c'est le temps d'avoir une colonne vertébrale!#polqc — Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) January 5, 2021

Barrette served as health minister under former premier Philippe Couillard and still sits as an MNA for the La Piniere riding.