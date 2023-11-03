Quebec sexual predator on parole wore disguise on Halloween to get near child, police allege

A Quebec man who was convicted of sexual interference on a child is now accused of violating his parole conditions by dressing up in a disguise on Halloween night and coming in contact with a minor.

Mathieu Parenteau-Vallée, 33, of Sorel-Tracy, Que., was charged with the alleged parole breach after appearing in court on Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police allege he came in contact with a child while in disguise Tuesday evening in La Prairie, on Montreal's South Shore. The Sûreté du Québec says he is facing multiple new charges.

After being found guilty of sexual interference, he was sentenced on July 13, 2020 to 23 months in jail. Parenteau-Vallée was serving a three-year probation term when he was arrested this week. One of his conditions was not to have contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16.

The Criminal Code defines sexual interference as touching, directly or indirectly, for a sexual purpose "with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years."