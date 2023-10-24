MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec set to table new offer to public sector on Oct. 29

    Quebec will be tabling a new offer to public sector employees on Sunday.

    Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel confirmed that on Tuesday in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    At the same time, she announced what will happen to the bonuses paid to thousands of government employees, which were due to expire in mid-October. Some of these bonuses were already due to expire on March 31 and had since been extended.

    These include bonuses paid to nursing staff, psychologists and those working with people in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs).

    The Common Front inter-union group, which includes the CSQ, CSN, APTS and FTQ, said it would not comment on the announcement for the time being. It wants to wait and see what LeBel will table on Oct. 29 before commenting.

     



    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 24, 2023.

