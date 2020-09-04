MONTREAL -- After growing calls for the Quebec government to release data on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in school, public health officials agreed to make the information available to the public.



The list will be made available as of Friday afternoon, said Health Minister Christian Dube.

There are about 30 schools on the list, Dube said in a news conference in Montreal, adding that it's mostly isolated cases reported in schools.



Only two outbreaks were recorded: the first in a high school near Montreal. A symptom-free teacher who was unaware of being infected then infected colleagues even before the school year began, as staff prepared for classes.

The second outbreak has only two cases.



This page will be updated to include the full list of schools as soon as it becomes available.



