MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is set to offer rapid-test kits to companies most at risk of spreading the coronavirus, in order to help them quickly isolate employees who may be infected and curb workplace transmission.

These rapid "antigen detection" tests, already being used in mobile clinics -- and in a pilot project in a few Montreal schools -- offer faster results than traditional laboratory tests, but are also less reliable. However, they can be used to quickly isolate a case, even if the result is subsequently invalidated.

As of Feb. 15, the Quebec Health Ministry had identified 372 "active outbreaks" in workplaces, 294 in living and care settings and 274 in schools.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday in a news release that companies facing outbreaks will still be able to ask public health to deploy a mobile clinic to screen all employees.

But a company will now also be able to order rapid tests from the Health Ministry "in order to build up an inventory that will allow it to initiate a screening protocol as soon as an employee presents symptoms," the press release said.

However, requests to the ministry for rapid tests will be analyzed according to specific criteria, "including the relevance and feasibility of the project and the vulnerability of the workplace."

The department also stated that this offer of rapid tests should not be used as an argument for companies to recall employees who are currently teleworking.

Finally, health-care workers, especially those who are giving out vaccinations, will soon be screened with rapid antigenic tests. The ministry added that details of this deployment "will be released shortly."



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.