MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec government to invoke closure to pass sweeping health-care bill

    The Legault government will be invoking closure on Friday so it can pass the province's sweeping health-care reform.

    There were set to be three more days of examination of Bill 15 (An Act to make the health and social services system more effective) next week, but that is now off the table.

    More to come. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News