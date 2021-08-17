Advertisement
Quebec seniors minister taking one month leave of absence, premier says
Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to reporters questions as the government announces measures against Covid-19 virus, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
QUEBEC CITY -- Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.
Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.
He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.
Legault says Health Minister Christian Dube will take over Blais' duties.
Blais' office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.
Quebec's legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.