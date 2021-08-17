QUEBEC CITY -- Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.

He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.

Legault says Health Minister Christian Dube will take over Blais' duties.

Blais' office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Quebec's legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.