Hospitalizations are continuing to decrease in Quebec, dropping by 68 on Thursday for a total of 1,604, with 96 patients admitted and 164 discharged.

Intensive care numbers dipped to 96, a decrease of six.

An additional 28 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 13,931 since the pandemic began. This is a slight jump in from the previous day, when 17 deaths were reported.

Of the new hospitalizations, 67 of the 96 patients are older than 60, with 44 of them triple-vaccinated, nine double-vaccinated and two who received a single dose. Five are unvaccinated and one patient has an unknown status.

Sixty patients are younger than 59. Four are triple-vaccinated, eight are double-vaccinated, three have received one shot, nine are unvaccinated and two have unknown vaccination status.

One child between the ages of five and 11 was admitted, while eight children below age four were admitted.

As for ICU patients, four are triple-vaxxed, two are double-vaxxed and two are unvaccinated.

According to Quebec’s health ministry, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 15.6 times more likely to end up in the ICU.

Ninety-one per cent of Quebecers aged five and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

CASES AND VACCINATIONS

The Quebec Health Ministry recorded 1,517 new cases of the virus Thursday, though these numbers are no longer reliable since PCR testing was limited to a small sector of the population.

For comparison, case numbers were reported as 1,861 the previous day.

The province is currently monitoring 792 outbreaks.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

A total of 94,237 rapid tests have been declared since the online self-reporting portal opened. Of that number, 73,408 positive tests were registered. On Thursday, 592 were reported, with 432 of them positive.

Daily vaccinations continue to drop, with Quebec logging 12,590 more vaccine doses given by Thursday, including 8,204 patients who received their third shot.