Quebec seeks to join class action against opioid-making pharmaceutical companies
Quebec Minister of Social Services Lionel Carmant tabled his bill in the Salon Bleu on Thursday to allow the province to join the class action brought by British Columbia against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies accused of trivializing the harmful effects of opioids.
Government leader Simon Jolin-Barrette asked for the cooperation of the opposition parties to ensure the rapid adoption of the bill.
Liberal House Leader Monsef Derraji has indicated that he accepts the government's outstretched hand.
The Canadian Press revealed last week that the government intended to move forward on this issue.
In 2018, B.C. launched a class action against 40 pharmaceutical companies on behalf of the federal, provincial and territorial governments. A total of $85 billion is being claimed. The objective is to compensate for the healthcare costs associated with the crisis.
B.C. claims that the manufacturers misrepresented the risk of opioid dependence. In particular, they failed to mention the side effects and withdrawal symptoms.
The distributors are also accused of having allowed the market to be flooded with opioids, contributing to the current crisis across the country.
B.C. has passed the 'Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act' to support its claim. The Act stipulates that the province can take collective action on behalf of the federal and provincial governments.
With the exception of Quebec, the Yukon and Nunavut, most Canadian provinces have legislation similar to that of B.C.
These laws make it possible to include their government in a class action initiated by another province. Hence, the Quebec government's desire to pass such legislation.
In Canada, there were more than 38,000 deaths apparently linked to opioid intoxication between January 2016 and March 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2023.
