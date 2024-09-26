MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec seeks injunction against dumping of contaminated soil in Kanesatake

    People beat the heat by wading in the Lake of Two Mountains near the town of Hudson, west of Montreal, June 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People beat the heat by wading in the Lake of Two Mountains near the town of Hudson, west of Montreal, June 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    The Quebec government is going to court to fight the dumping of contaminated soil along a shoreline in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake, west of Montreal.

    The Environment Department is seeking an injunction in Quebec Superior Court to stop the dumping of soil and waste material, tree-cutting and the construction of new buildings on 17 properties along the banks of the Lake of Two Mountains.

    The injunction request names 17 defendants, mostly Kanesatake residents, and two companies that did work on the properties, but does not include other construction companies whose trucks were frequently seen transporting soil to the Mohawk territory.

    Government officials collected soil samples in Kanesatake last month that court documents say were contaminated with hydrocarbons.

    The department also claims that new buildings have been erected on the soil deposited along the shoreline, including a cannabis store.

    Government lawyers were in court in St-Jérôme, Que., on Wednesday, but the judge postponed the hearing until Oct. 7 to give the defendants time to find lawyers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News