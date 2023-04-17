Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon