MONTREAL -- Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.

So far, the following schools have announced closures due to the weather:

All EMSB schools, adult training centres, and the board's head office

All schools within the Lester B. Pearson School Board

All schools under the Marguerite Bourgeois School Board (distanced learning has also been cancelled)

All schools in the Centre de Services Scolaire de Pointe-de-L’ile

All Centre de services scolaire de Montréal schools, adult learning centres, and offices

All New Frontiers schools and adult centres

All Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board schools, adult learning centres, vocational training, daycares, and the head office

All École Socrates-Démosthène schools

Loyola Highschool

The Sacred Heart School of Montreal

Collège Français Annexe Primaire Longueuil

Collège Français Annexe Secondaire Longueuil

Trafalgar School for Girls

Peter Hall (in-person and online classes cancelled)

Solomon Schechter Academy

Collège Stanislas

Villa Maria High School

CPE Dollard

CPE Riverview

Hebrew Foundation School and the CPE of Hebrew Foundation

North Star Academy Laval

Lower Canada College

The Priory School

École Buissonnière (partial closure: no school for preschoolers aged three to four. Five-year-olds and students in grades one to six will attend distanced learning)

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

JPPS-Bialik Schools

Centre de Réadaptation de l’ouest de l’ile de Montreal (CROM)

Selwyn House School

Villa Maria College (online classes also cancelled)

Are you a parent, teacher, or staff member whose school has decided to stay closed, but isn't on this list? Send us an email at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.

MAJOR STORM TO HIT MONDAY AFTERNOON

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, and the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield - Beauharnois areas.

Heavy snow is expected to arrive early Monday afternoon amounting to up to 24 centimetres. Expect "near-zero" due to snowfall and high winds, according to the alert.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," it read.

"These poor weather conditions will persist into the evening."

Published with reporting from CJAD's Nicole Proano and CTV's Max Harrold