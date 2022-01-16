Advertisement
Quebec schools announce snow day Monday due to winter storm alert
MONTREAL -- Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.
So far, the following schools have announced closures due to the weather:
- All EMSB schools, adult training centres, and the board's head office
- All schools within the Lester B. Pearson School Board
- All schools under the Marguerite Bourgeois School Board (distanced learning has also been cancelled)
- All schools in the Centre de Services Scolaire de Pointe-de-L’ile
- All Centre de services scolaire de Montréal schools, adult learning centres, and offices
- All New Frontiers schools and adult centres
- All Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board schools, adult learning centres, vocational training, daycares, and the head office
- All École Socrates-Démosthène schools
- Loyola Highschool
- The Sacred Heart School of Montreal
- Collège Français Annexe Primaire Longueuil
- Collège Français Annexe Secondaire Longueuil
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- Peter Hall (in-person and online classes cancelled)
- Solomon Schechter Academy
- Collège Stanislas
- Villa Maria High School
- CPE Dollard
- CPE Riverview
- Hebrew Foundation School and the CPE of Hebrew Foundation
- North Star Academy Laval
- Lower Canada College
- The Priory School
- École Buissonnière (partial closure: no school for preschoolers aged three to four. Five-year-olds and students in grades one to six will attend distanced learning)
- Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School
- JPPS-Bialik Schools
- Centre de Réadaptation de l’ouest de l’ile de Montreal (CROM)
- Selwyn House School
- Villa Maria College (online classes also cancelled)
MAJOR STORM TO HIT MONDAY AFTERNOON
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, and the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield - Beauharnois areas.
Heavy snow is expected to arrive early Monday afternoon amounting to up to 24 centimetres. Expect "near-zero" due to snowfall and high winds, according to the alert.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," it read.
"These poor weather conditions will persist into the evening."
Published with reporting from CJAD's Nicole Proano and CTV's Max Harrold