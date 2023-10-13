Montreal

    • Quebec school support staff unions vote in favour of strike actions

    Members of Quebec unions affiliated with the Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire (FPSS-CSQ) voted Thursday in favour of work stoppages that could go as far as an unlimited general strike.

    School support staff account for 40 per cent of people working in Quebec schools.

    Federation president Éric Pronovost explains that, after almost a year of negotiations, the members want to send a strong message.

    He criticized Quebec's Minister of Education, Bernard Drainville, for not listening to the demands of school support staff.

    The unions point to staff shortages caused by a lack of full-time positions, broken schedules and problems with work-life balance that are currently hampering staff retention.

    The federation says it will monitor the votes of other unions before determining its next course of action.

    Meanwhile, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is eyeing offers tabled this week by the negotiating committees of the French-language school service centres, the English-language school boards and colleges vying to renew their collective agreements for school support and college staff.

    CUPE spokesperson Marie-Claude Arbour deplores a lack of attempts to resolve the labour shortage or attract staff to the education and higher education networks.

    Treasury Board Chair Sonia Lebel had asked both sides to substantially reduce the number of demands to prioritize the most important items and increase the chances of reaching an agreement.

    The next round of general meetings is due to conclude this Friday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 13, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News