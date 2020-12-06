MONTREAL -- School administrators, teachers and parents want Quebec to plan now for the next school year, taking into account the learning delays accumulated for almost a year.

School principals met this week to begin planning for the next year. They are already planning to ask the Ministry of Education to renew its financial support to improve services for students in difficulty.

"Of course, we will still need time next year to catch up," said Quebec federation of educational institutions (FQDE) president Nicolas Prevost.

For the time being, an envelope was delivered only for the current school calendar.

Prevost said, however, that upgrading vulnerable students, combined with teaching new subjects and classes that closed due to outbreaks, represent a real challenge for the school community.

He said the impact of the closing of schools in the spring has been felt since the beginning of the year and it would be wise to make adjustments for the next school year.

Quebec reported 30 per cent of students failing compared to the usual 10 per cent.

Prevost said that there is no distinction between the zones and that these figures are similar throughout the province.

"If this situation were to continue, it would be worrying," he added.

The FQDE president maintains that the unusual COVID-19 context has complicated learning, particularly for Secondary 3 students in the red zone, as well as Secondary 4 and 5 students who have had to juggle distance schooling every other day.

Last week, Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge lessened the weight of ministerial exams for Secondary 4 and 5 students. These exams will count for 20 per cent of final grades instead of 50 per cent.

The decision, which followed a request from the higher education council, is "very good news," for Prevost.

Regroupement des comites de parents autonomes du Quebec spokesperson Marc Etienne Deslauriers, also welcomed the announcement with relief.

He said that the problems of educational catch-up observed at the start of the school year were foreseeable since the spring and that parents and teachers were already sounding the alarm.

He believes that several things could have been done in advance, including changing exams' weight, as it had been requested by the council since June.

"Since March we have seen that there would be delay," he said.

"The solutions for the holiday season, the weighting of the steps and the ministerial exams, all that could have been thought through during the summer," said Quebec solidaire MNA Christine Labrie, who holds the education portfolio for her party. "It could have been planned as a consequence of the circumstances of the pandemic."

The Regroupement is also concerned to hear the Minister of Education speak of an "almost normal year."

"I totally agree with them (the Regroupement), it's a year out of the ordinary," said minister Roberge in a telephone interview.

Even if he had planned a school year closer to normal, Roberge defended the ministry's actions by stressing the "bureaucratic relief of hundreds of thousands of hours" granted to education professionals, more than $100 million in investment announced in August, not to mention the additional $85 million to deal with this unusual year.

The latter amount is intended in particular to cover the cleaning of ventilation systems, as well as the hiring of new professionals, including speech therapists, orthopedagogues and psychologists.

Roberge said he was open to making other adjustments for the next school year if needed, but he prefers to wait for the results of the first report cards in January before making other decisions.

Teacher Nadia Poulin said it will be too late.

"We are already halfway through the year, at this time the teachers are planning the next year," she said.

Even if she agrees with the idea of ​​making changes to the education system, she would not want a simple solution that would have impacts on the quality of education. She insists it should elevate the children's learning.

"More should be done to catch up," she said.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.