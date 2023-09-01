Quebec school complaints process against employees has shortcomings: report
A report commissioned by Quebec's Ministry of Education has found that the complaints process against problematic employees in schools has a number of shortcomings.
Education Minister Bernard Drainville commissioned the study following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in schools.
The hundred-page report concluded in July identifies a number of problems in the management of these cases, including a lack of communication between the various employers, a lack of consistency in the supervision of teachers and limited training for those involved.
In particular, the authors suggest improving the transmission of information from one employer to another so that problem employees can be identified as soon as they are hired.
They also recommend better monitoring of changes in criminal records since at present, it is up to the employee to inform their employer if their situation changes.
Another problem is that sanctions imposed on staff are removed from their files after a certain period of time. So if there is a repeat offence and the previous sanction has been removed from the file, the whole process has to start again from scratch.
The report recommends that consideration be given to eliminating amnesties in cases of sexual misconduct and violence.
There is also talk of better-informing victims and whistleblowers about the complaints process.
"The processes for managing complaints and whistleblowing are sometimes laborious. They require a timely flow of information, better support for those involved and a common understanding of the terms used in the process," the report concludes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2023.
