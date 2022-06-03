Quebec school bus drivers say if contract doesn't improve, no rides in September

The main union representing Quebec's school bus drivers says that if the government's offer does not improve, students in the province will have to find another way to get to school in the fall.

The Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN) has rejected the government's latest offer as tensions continue between the two bodies.

FEESP-CSN president Josee Dube said the increased funding proposed by the ministry of education is "clearly insufficient."

"This is a serious time. We hope that the government is fully aware of this," said Dube. "Today, we want to show our support for the carriers in their fight for adequate funding. The crumbs for school transportation are enough!"

A news release from the union says that the government is offering an indexed increase of around eight per cent, while school bus companies have been asking for between 20 to 35 per cent.

Companies have pointed out that the price of diesel has doubled over the school year, while parts have increased by 40 per cent and hiring experienced drivers has become increasingly difficult.

The bus drivers' union estimates it is short 1,500 drivers, and bus routes have been cut due to the lack of drivers.

The Centre de services des Samares in Lanaudiere, for example, has cancelled between 2,000 and 3,000 routes since September.

A convoy of school buses converged on Quebec City May 14 to demand better financing of school bus transportation.

"It is clear that what is on the table is not good enough," said Dube. "I want to remind you that we, the school bus drivers, are demanding a 10 per cent increase in the total school transportation envelope for salaries alone. This amount of approximately $70 million would provide the salary increases necessary for the survival of the profession. We earn an average of $20,000 a year. It can't go on like this."

The majority of school bus companies must renew their contracts by the end of August, and the union is threatening that, if a better proposal is not forwarded, buses won't be on the road in September.

"The crisis in school transportation could get much worse if the ministry does not readjust its position in the next few weeks," said FEESP-CSN vice president Stéphanie Gratton.

The school transportation sector of the FEESP-CSN estimates that there is currently a shortage of 1,500 drivers to ensure coverage of all regions of Quebec. "If school transportation does not resume in the fall, hundreds of bus and sedan drivers will leave the profession. It will be catastrophic. And, in the end, tens of thousands of children and their families will suffer the consequences," concluded Gratton.