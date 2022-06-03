Quebec school bus drivers, companies say if contract doesn't improve, no rides in September

The main union representing Quebec's school bus drivers and their employers say that if the government's offer does not improve, students in the province will have to find another way to get to school in the fall.

The Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN) has rejected the government's latest offer as tensions continue between the two bodies.

FEESP-CSN president Josee Dube said the increased funding proposed by the ministry of education is "clearly insufficient."

"This is a serious time. We hope that the government is fully aware of this," said Dube. "Today, we want to show our support for the carriers in their fight for adequate funding. The crumbs for school transportation are enough!"

A news release from the union says that the government is offering an indexed increase of around eight per cent, while school bus companies have been asking for between 20 to 35 per cent.

Companies have pointed out that the price of diesel has doubled over the school year, while parts have increased by 40 per cent and hiring experienced drivers has become increasingly difficult.

Nancy Trudeau is co-owner of Autobus Ideal which runs 150 school buses in Montreal and Laval.

"We need a drastic amount to be put in by the government because right now everything is increasing," she said.

She said combined, the expenses will increase by about $1 million per year.

"It's a huge expense to add to our expenses," said Trudeau.

The bus drivers' union estimates it is short 1,500 drivers, and bus routes have been cut due to the lack of drivers.

The Centre de services des Samares in Lanaudiere, for example, has cancelled between 2,000 and 3,000 routes since September.

"Very often it's the owners of the companies, who themselves will go do the school routes because of a lack of employees," said Trudeau. "Our drivers work very, very hard for what they do. We need to give them more money."

'IT CAN'T GO ON LIKE THIS'

Trudeau said many bus drivers will leave for other employment where they'll get paid more, as they don't make a living wage and work odd hours before and after school.

"The drivers are less and less available so routes will be cancelled and it's going to be difficult for kids to go to school," said CSN President Caroline Senneville.

Many drivers are older and working around five hours a day at such a low wage is unsustainable.

"The pay is so low that you have to have another job or income just to make ends meet," said Senneville.

A convoy of school buses converged on Quebec City May 14 to demand better financing of school bus transportation.

"It is clear that what is on the table is not good enough," said Dube. "I want to remind you that we, the school bus drivers, are demanding a 10 per cent increase in the total school transportation envelope for salaries alone. This amount of approximately $70 million would provide the salary increases necessary for the survival of the profession. We earn an average of $20,000 a year. It can't go on like this."

SHORTAGE OF 1,500 DRIVERS

The majority of school bus companies must renew their contracts by the end of August, and the union is threatening that, if a better proposal is not forwarded, buses won't be on the road in September.

"The crisis in school transportation could get much worse if the ministry does not readjust its position in the next few weeks," said FEESP-CSN Vice-President Stéphanie Gratton.

The school transportation sector of the FEESP-CSN estimates that there is currently a shortage of 1,500 drivers to ensure coverage of all regions of Quebec.

"If school transportation does not resume in the fall, hundreds of bus and sedan drivers will leave the profession. It will be catastrophic. And, in the end, tens of thousands of children and their families will suffer the consequences," said Gratton.

Trudeau said the government used to provide additional money for fuel, but since Quebec announced that all new buses must be electric, the subsidy is gone. She said that although bus companies would like to go green, the $150,000 subsidy is insufficient.

"Even with that amount, our buses cost double what they used to cost," said Trudeau. "Instead of costing $100,000, it now costs $200,000, and it's now mandatory ... It's a great project, we believe in it, but in order to go through with it, we need help from the government."

In addition to buying new buses, companies will need to revamp their garages and infrastructure to accommodate e-buses, which comes with added costs.

In addition, the subsidy decreases each year even though the cost of e-buses increases due to the cost of metal and parts increasing.