Quebec safe consumption sites receive more funding

The Quebec government will grant more than a million dollars to Montreal organizations that run supervised consumption sites.

The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, made the announcement at the offices of the Spectre de rue organization in Montreal's Centre-Sud district on Friday morning.

He revealed that an additional $1,452,000 will be granted to organizations, "a large portion" of which will be distributed to Cactus Montréal, Spectre de Rue, Dopamine and L'Anonyme, over the course of 2023 and 2024. Each of these organizations will receive $300,000.

The Minister was joined by Josefina Blanco, the city councillor responsible for the homelessness file on the executive committee of the City of Montreal.

"An amount of $252,000 allocated to the Montreal Public Health Department (DRSPM) will also be used to develop new supervised consumption and drug verification services in Montreal," according to the press release issued by Carmant's office.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 21, 2023.