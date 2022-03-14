Quebec's target for electric vehicles is too low: Equiterre
The Quebec government is lacking ambition in its shift towards being greener, including having too low a target for electric vehicles, says Équiterre.
The organization made the claim as part of its criticism of Environment Minister Benoit Charette's green proposal.
It is asking that gas-guzzling vehicle owners face harsher financial penalties.
In a brief obtained by The Canadian Press, Équiterre is calling on a ban of gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2030, instead of the current target of 2035.
The organization is also demanding that manufacturers sell more electric vehicles in Quebec by that year.
The government's proposed new zero-emission vehicle standard would require 12.5 per cent of new vehicles sold in 2025 to be electric, up from 9.5 per cent in the fall of 2021, the results of which won't be felt until 2029.
Équiterre says this goal is far from sufficient, considering that Quebec has committed, under international agreements, to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37.5 per cent.
Moreover, according to the organization, if Quebec does not ask for more electric vehicles, manufacturers will sell them to other markets.
Équiterre is proposing a self-financing "bonus" fee system, where additional fees would be charged to gas vehicle owners to fund rebates to buyers of electric vehicles.
Quebec's low-GHG vehicle targets are so weak that major manufacturers could afford to stop selling electric vehicles between February 2021 and September 2022, concludes the report.
Nevertheless, there has been a recent surge in electric vehicle sales due to the drastic increase in the price of gasoline.
Charette had previously suggested that banning the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles in 2030 rather than 2035 was unrealistic.
According to him, there may not be enough electric vehicles in 2030 to meet the demand of the Quebec market.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 14, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukraine denies Russia's claim that 180 foreign nationals died in latest strike
Russia claims to have killed 180 foreign fighters who were training at the Yavoriv base in Ukraine when they struck the area with a barrage of cruise missiles Sunday, but the Ukrainian military says no foreign nationals died in the attack, which killed 35 people.
What do we know about fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines?
While data on the protection offered by a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, early research suggests there are benefits for those who are immunocompromised, experts say.
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
Russia seeking military aid from China, U.S. official says
A U.S. official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.
CTV NEWS IN FINLAND | Close neighbour to Russia, Finland is considering joining NATO
Finland has been neutral for decades, but growing talk of joining NATO has angered the neighbouring country of Russia, which has promised 'political and military consequences.'
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Drugs, the dark web and distributing safe supply in hopes of saving lives
A group called the Drug User Liberation Front says it is buying and testing illicit drugs to provide to certain drug users in order to prevent deaths associated with toxic drug use.
Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Toronto
-
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies in Ontario hospitals, LTC homes, schools end today
The broad legal requirement for places such as schools, long-term care homes and hospitals in Ontario to maintain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies expires on Monday.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Unifor leader Jerry Dias retires early after going on medical leave
The head of Canada's largest private-sector union is retiring amid what the organization says is ongoing health issues.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisher found after mishap in rescue effort off N.S.; condition not disclosed
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
London
-
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies in Ontario hospitals, LTC homes, schools end today
The broad legal requirement for places such as schools, long-term care homes and hospitals in Ontario to maintain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies expires on Monday.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
What do we know about fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines?
While data on the protection offered by a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, early research suggests there are benefits for those who are immunocompromised, experts say.
Northern Ontario
-
Former North Bay Mayor Bruce Goulet has passed away
Clarence John "Bruce" Goulet, of North Bay, was in his 100th year when he passed on Saturday.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm, dry days ahead in Calgary
Above-seasonal weather returns to Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies in Ontario hospitals, LTC homes, schools end today
The broad legal requirement for places such as schools, long-term care homes and hospitals in Ontario to maintain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies expires on Monday.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
Guelph doctor pushing for mask mandate to remain in schools
As Ontario’s mask mandate is set to lift in most public settings on March 21, a family doctor in Guelph has joined the push to keep the requirement intact in schools.
Vancouver
-
Canadian families take 'discriminatory' citizenship law to court
Patrick Chandler is Canadian, but he can't pass his citizenship on to his children.
-
B.C. Ukrainian community and supporters rally in Vancouver as invasion enters 18th day
It will soon be three weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For members of the Ukrainian community in B.C., it means three weeks of fear, concern and heartbreak.
-
Vancouver attractions, airport, see significant uptick in traffic over first weekend of spring break
It was an encouraging first weekend of spring break for Vancouver attractions, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant damper on spring break during the previous two years.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Bullet holes visible at police scene in southwest Edmonton
Edmonton police have taped off a portion of a southwest neighbourhood for an investigation into a shooting.
-
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer weather is here, and it's staying
Let the melting begin.
Windsor
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president
Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
-
Windsorites look back at two years of COVID-19 pandemic
For two years, the world has been in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Regina
-
Warmer weather on the horizon for Sask.
After a long winter Saskatchewan residents finally saw some warm weather on Sunday.
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees meet Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools as of March 21.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.