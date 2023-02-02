Quebec's spring predicting Fred la Marmotte has died the day before Groundhog Day
The marmot who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, died the day before Groundhog Day.
"This year, it's true. It's sadly true," said la Jour de Fred committee organizer Roberto Blondin on the event's livestream. "I'm announcing the death of Fred."
Blondin said that the nine-year-old groundhog did not wake up when organizers went to check on him last night.
The event continued in Val d'Espoir, Que., near Perce in the Gaspe penninsula.
A child was chosen to stand in for Fred and give the annual prediction.
Blondin pulled a stuffed marmot from Fred's log cabin and handed it to a child who decided whether spring would be coming early.
"Spring is delayed," they announced.
Blondin said next year Fred Junior would return.
Though Fred did not make the prediction of a long winter, other groundhogs did.
In Nova Scotia, Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow in Halifax, as did the iconic Punxsatawney Phil in Pennsylvania.
