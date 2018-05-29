

CTV Montreal





The only public Anglophone rehab centre in Quebec will have to roll back services, even refusing some patients, if a full-time doctor isn’t found.

The South Shore’s Foster Rehabilitation Centre sole doctor is set to resign in August, meaning the centre will have to turn away about 15 people per month – roughly half the number the centre is currently helping.

“The fact that we have to refuse certain patients, we can’t offer them proper services,” said Fady Zigby, an educator at the centre. “It’s heart wrenching for some of us.”

Centre union officials said it’s always been difficult to hire permanent doctors because of the 24/7 on call nature of the job. Without a doctor, the union is concerned patients will be forced to go to hospitals where there’s limited support and longer waiting times. That could lead to relapses among some patients.

“All the measures that (Health Minister Gaetan) Barrette puts in place is to decrease the patients that go through the emergency room, so this is completely opposed to the idea of getting people out of the ER,” said Francis Collin.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois refused to comment until she’s studied the issue further. In a statement, the rehab centre said they’re doing everything they can to find solutions.

“The Anglophone community deserves to have the same services as the Francophone community and if there’s no doctor coming in by the end of August, it’s gonna be the case that Anglophones don’t have the same facilities a Francophone would have,” said Collin.

The union is calling on the provincial government to intervene before the current doctor leaves.