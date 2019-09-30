On Tuesday, the one-year-anniversary of the CAQ being elected to power, Francois Legault's government introduced its much-debated school reform bill - and it contains some compromises for Quebec's English-speaking community.

Bill 40, which was tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday by Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge, does away with Quebec's traditional school boards, replacing them with bodies named "service centres."

But while the service centres for schools in the French system will be run by 16-person boards - all of whom will be appointed - the bill allows English centres to elect all but four of the 16 board members.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City that the minority rights of Quebec's English speakers were indeed considered in the drafting of Bill 40, saying it was a "good compromise for everybody."

This is a developing story that will be updated.