

Bill Graveland and Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Canada's premiers are meeting in Saskatoon on the final day of their annual gathering with Quebec expected to be at the centre of talks.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is trying to work with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on moving oil through the province by pipeline as part of a future energy corridor.

But Legault says there is no "social acceptability" in Quebec for oil pipelines.

Kenney says he believes Legault understands the financial pain Albertans are feeling.

He says provinces that receive equalization payments should help develop resources that pay the bills in the federation.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he plans to express his concerns with Legault about Quebec's new law that bans public servants in positions of power from wearing religious symbols.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting the meeting of The Council of the Federation and says some disagreements are expected.

The premiers are also to discuss health care, Arctic sovereignty and cannabis.