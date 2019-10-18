

The Canadian Press





The Coalition Avenir Quebec government is moving to fulfill an electoral promise to Quebec’s regions, setting aside $100 million to fund high-speed Internet infrastructure in those areas.

Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon put out a call for tenders while announcing the funding in Shawinigan on Friday.

The money will go towards high-speed service to roughly 70,000 homes and thousands of businesses that are currently only partially served by broadband Internet service. It targets specific sectors where Internet access is uneven.

Companies interested in bidding will have until Nov. 18 to submit their applications. Proposals will have to guarantee a minimum capacity of 50 megabytes per second for downloading and 10 megabytes per second for uploading.

It’s part of the Legault government’s $400 million ‘Connected Regions’ plan. A second component of the program, run in tandem with the federal government, will supply 110,000 homes that are deprived of or underserved by high-speed Internet connections.

A third component will focus on projects that resulted from a call for proposals by the CRTC earlier this year. Those projects will target another 160,000 underserved homes.