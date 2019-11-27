MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is expected to name civilian Johanne Beausoleil as its first female director general, according to reports.

Beausoleil currently works with Montreal police, but has already spent time at the SQ as an internal auditor.

Her name is expected to be presented to the council of ministers Wednesday; however, it seems the step is simply a formality.

She will replace Martin Prud'homme, who was suspended in March for alleged criminal offenses.

Her appointment comes after interim director Mario Bouchard advised Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault that he plans to retire in December after 31 years on the force.