MONTREAL -- Unionized workers at Quebec's provincial parks have chosen not to stage a walk out on St-Jean Baptiste or Canada Day but aren’t ruling out the possibility of doing so during Quebec’s construction holiday.

In a press release on Friday, the union – which represents about 2,200 workers – said it wants to try to negotiate one last time before going on strike.

Unionized workers from Quebec’s agency that manages parks and wildlife reserves have been in negotiations for a year and a half to renew their collective agreement, which expired in January of 2019.

A few strikes took place last fall and summer, and a tentative agreement was reached between the union and the agency’s management, but union members rejected it in September.

Negotiations then resumed but were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The union is now calling on the Quebec government to issue the workers “the necessary mandates to allow negotiations to be unblocked before the conciliator.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.