MONTREAL -- As Quebec's parents struggle with the decision on whether to send their kids back to school, many older teachers are wondering how safe the re-opening is for themselves.

While the Quebec government had previously advised teachers over the age of 60 to stay home, they have since backtracked, saying those educators between the ages of 60 and 69 may go back to school if they're healthy.

“The risk of having complications is over 70. Of course people between the ages of 60 and 70 are more at risk than those under the age of 60. But if they comply with the directives of public health in going back to work, we said they can go back to work without being too worried,” said deputy premier Genevieve Guilbeault.

While teachers with chronic health conditions are still advised to stay home, public health director Horacio Arruda said the risk should be minimal for healthy teachers who follow social distancing and hygienic measures.

“The risk is always there, even for a young person. But the level where it goes up is early 70s,” he said.