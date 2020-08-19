MONTREAL -- Mines Seleine, the only salt mine in Quebec, was ordered Wednesday to pay $400,000 after pleading guilty to four counts of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Environment and Climate Change Canada explained in a news release that in Aug. 2014, the company dumped dredged material outside the disposal area four times in violation of the authorization permit.

Mines Seleine is owned by K + S Sel Windsor and has locations in the Magdalen Islands.

The mining company must now pay the Canadian government's Environmental Damage Fund. The name of the company will be added to the Registry of Environmental Offenders.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.