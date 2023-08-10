Quebec's only LGBTQ2S+ library gets $5,000 donation
Stepping inside the Open Book Library, it looks and sounds like any other public library, but upon a closer look, a theme emerges.
"This is a magical space," said LGBTQ+ Community Centre Executive Director Christian Tanguay.
Located inside Montreal's LGBTQ+ Community Centre, the Open Book Library is believed to be the only LGBTQ+ library in Quebec.
"In the collection, we have about 20,000 books," said Tanguay.
Shelves are lined with a wide range of books. Some are written by queer authors, while others highlight the realities of the community, or explore its history.
The executive director's favourite part is the youth collection. Tanguay would have loved to have read fiction books growing up with characters he could relate to.
"Now, we have so well-written books that have stories that are moving and touching," he told CTV News.
The Open Book Library's collection has about 20,000 books. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
This Pride week, Amazon Canada donated $5,000 to the community centre.
"Our plan was to not just kind of come in, march in a parade and leave. We really wanted to make an impact in the community," said Amazon site leader Derek Hooey.
Tanguay says the money will support volunteer initiatives and develop the library's collection, making it even more diverse, including works about the trans and two-spirit communities.
However, the specialized library is not just for the queer community. It's open to the public, Monday to Thursday, to browse and borrow books.
