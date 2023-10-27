Quebec's new vaping regulations start next week, but some say they'll just buy online

New regulations come into effect next week to ban flavoured vaping products from being sold in Quebec, but people who buy those products say they'll buy them online instead.

Starting on Oct. 31, all flavoured vaping liquids, except tobacco flavour, will no longer be sold in Quebec.

The new rule is a step in the right direction, said Foram Patel, a policy analyst with The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

"Flavours are particularly attractive to young people. With names like Polar Mint, Blueberry Frost, and Cranberry Frizz - things that resemble candy and their favourite cereal, they are definitely going to attract young people to start using vaping products," said Patel.

In a statement, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said it's the government's responsibility "to make sure these substances become less attractive for everyone."

Valerie Gallant, spokesperson for vapers' rights group La Coalition des Droits des Vapoteurs du Quebec, said people will skirt the new rule.

"My friends have already started to order online from other provinces where they do sell flavouring products. People will go on vaping, but they'll buy online or go on the black market," said Gallant, who adds that flavoured vape products should continue to be sold but in stores for 18 and up.

"I've asked the government just take all those products away from convenience stores and places like that and do like with the alcohol or cannabis," she said. "It's being sold in a place where young people cannot buy it."

The Heart and Stroke Foundation said their research shows since vaping was introduced in Canada in 2004, vaping rates among youth have skyrocketed. They conclude that one-quarter of students in grades 10 to 12 students vape.

"Research has shown there are links between vaping and increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, damage to the function of blood vessels and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases," added Patel.

There are currently five provinces and territories within Canada that ban vape flavours. Quebec will be the sixth.

The new regulations will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration in vaping products.

Patel said she hopes this new rule will stop young vapers before they start.

"We know that nicotine is powerfully addictive, and it also plays a very important role in sustaining this habit of vaping among young people," she said.