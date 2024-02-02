Quebec's new groundhog ready to predict if spring will come early

Val d'Espoir's new groundhog has been trained and is ready to predict if spring will come early this year.

Organizers of the event, which takes place near Percé, Gaspésie, had a nasty surprise last year when they discovered overnight that Fred, the nine-year-old groundhog, had passed away.

"It was a venerable age for such an animal," points out organizer Roberto Blondin, who looks after and trains the famous rodent.

Usually, a captive groundhog can live up to six years, according to Blondin.

The new Fred, a male, is one and a half years old and was still very much alive when Blondin went to check earlier this week.

"I went to see him, and I petted him, and I could feel his body moving. He's ready," said Blondin.

The groundhog was adopted from a litter over a year ago and has been trained to be less fearful of human contact, he explains.

The unveiling of Quebec's official marmot always generates significant interest, as do similar events elsewhere in Canada and the United States.

This year's event will take place at 6:30 a.m. on Friday in front of the Val d'Espoir permaculture school.

It will be webcast on the official groundhog website.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will return to its burrow for another six weeks of winter weather.

If he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2024.