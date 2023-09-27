Quebec's 'nature plan': Biodiversity consultations beginning soon

Quebec is beginning consultations for its Plan Nature 2030, a $650 million investment announced last December by Premier Legault at the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal.

Over the coming weeks, 18 meetings on biodiversity will be organized in partnership with the Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec (RNCREQ) and its network.

Municipalities and "certain local organizations and businesses working in the field" are invited to these meetings, which will take place in different regions, to help the government establish a roadmap to achieve the targets of the Kunming-Montreal Accord.

François Legault took advantage of the opening of COP15 last December to announce a $650 million investment to protect 30 per cent of all territory by 2030.

Preserving 30 per cent of land and oceans is the flagship objective of the Kunming-Montreal agreement.

"Through this approach, the Quebec government wishes to mobilize all partners who have a role to play in protecting biodiversity. All stakeholders have a responsibility in this regard, and the government wants each of them to contribute, in their own way, to achieving the targets of the global framework," reads a press release issued by the Environment Ministry's office Wednesday morning.

Citizens can also participate in an online survey to identify the initiatives they'd like to see implemented to achieve biodiversity protection targets. The survey is available until October 25 at consultation.quebec.ca.

"The success of the Nature 2030 Plan depends on the active contribution of all Quebecers. I therefore invite you to participate in large numbers in the development of this plan," said Environment Minister Benoit Charrette in a press release.

The Plan Nature 2030 is due to be launched in early 2024 and will aim to address four main issues, namely:

"Protect and restore biodiversity to ensure the resilience of ecosystems and enhance Quebecers' access to nature; encourage sustainable practices that promote biodiversity; act on the indirect factors of biodiversity loss by involving all stakeholders at all levels; and collaborate with Indigenous communities and civil society to conserve biodiversity."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2023.