

The Canadian Press





Starting Sunday, Quebec's museums will be open to the public for free one day a month.

It's an important milesone in the province's future cultural policy, which will be released June 12.

The goal is to facilitate and promote Quebecers' access to culture, Minister Marie Montpetit told The Canadian Press during a meeting in Montreal on Friday.

Montpetit said the challenge is not easy to meet in an era where everyone can consume "culture" while sitting in their livintg room.

She added that she wants to make access to culture a major part of this much-awaited policy - but the big challenge right now, according to Montpetit, is to put measures in place to that people continue to reshape Quebec culture in the context of globalization with large platforms.

The last cultural policy dates back to 1992, and habits - not to mention technology - have changed a lot since then.

Access to museums for free "really fits into this dynamic: to awaken peoples' interest to discover, or rediscover, the extraordinary exhibitions that are found in our museums," Montpetit said.

A total of 80 state-funded museums will open their doors once a month as part of this measure.