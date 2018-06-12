

Quebec's cannabis bill has been adopted.

It was a tight vote in the National Assembly - 61 MNA's voted for the bill, and 46 voted against.

The governing Liberals and Quebec solidaire supported the bill, while the Parti Quebecois and Coalition Avenir Quebec rejected it.

Bill 157 establishes a framework for producing, selling and consuming marijuana in the province and comes as Ottawa is expected to legalize recreational cannabis by the end of the summer.

The vote was held Tuesday after question period in the National Assembly.

Quebec has also adopted bills on reforming labour standards and modernizing liquor laws. Those two bills were adopted unanimously. #assnat #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) June 12, 2018

PQ party leader Jean-Francois Lisee said Tuesday morning that he would like the Couillard government to ban the use of marijuana in public spaces.

He also recommended that Quebec, not Ottawa, manage the production and distribution of cannabis.

Abandoning Quebec's agricultural sector is "unacceptable," Lisee said, adding that he is concerned about potential links between cannabis producers and tax havens.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois told reporters she was disappointed the PQ in particular decided to play politics on a matter of public health -- particularly one affecting young people.

Following adoption of Quebec’s cannabis bill, public health minister @luciecharlebois says she wants to reiterate this isn’t something Quebec wanted to do - it was imposed by the federal government. #assnat #cdnpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/ofxsh5On3F — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) June 12, 2018

“Yes. Yes we are ready,” says @luciecharlebois about the upcoming legalization of marijuana. #assnat #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) June 12, 2018

The CAQ said it will vote against the bill because the government proposed set the legal age at 18, and not 21.

