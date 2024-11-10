Quebec's Liberal Party wants a Quebec constitution

The provincial Liberal party wants a Quebec constitution.

It would abolish certain sections of Bill 96, ensure English-language health care and education rights are respected.

Despite some opposition, a motion was passed at the party’s convention in Levis, Que. over the weekend.

"We are crystal clear on this. Some will agree some will disagree with us, it's all about democracy," says interim leader Marc Tanguay.

The convention took place against the backdrop of a budding leadership race, and candidates weighed in.

Pablo Rodriguez says there will "be some changes for sure," with Frederic Beauchemin backing him saying that Bill 96 is "a bill that we will modify."

Denis Coderre stresses that though he would like to "clean up" Bill 96, he has no plans to scrap it – which Charles Milliard agrees with.

Some party divisions were on display at the convention, with some saying the idea is "too nationalistic" while others, like Marc Belanger, aren’t sure where they stand.

If a Liberal government comes into power, the party pledges to include repealing the cap on English CEGEP enrolment and the six-month deadline imposed on immigrants to learn French.

It would also cut clauses it says restrict access to English health services, formally exempt Indigenous communities from French-language laws and tighten the rules around the use of the notwithstanding clause.

The party will select a new leader next year, one who could have a different vision for a Quebec constitution.

Tom Mulcair, CTV’s political commentator, says the timing is tricky.

"To say this is absolutely what the Liberal party itself has as a platform, that takes away some of the freedom of movement of the candidates who are actually running, and I think that is a fundamental mistake," he says.

The details will be finalized through a consultation process.