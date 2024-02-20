MONTREAL
    • Quebec's Leylah Fernandez eliminated from Dubai Open

    Quebec's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Dubai Open in the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)
    Quebec's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Dubai Open in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

    She suffered a two-set defeat (3-6, 4-6) at the hands of Italy's Jasmine Paolini, ranked 57th in the world by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

    The 21-year-old Quebecer, ranked 33rd in the world, struggled on tie-break points.

    Her percentage of points won on first serve was also lower than that of her 28-year-old opponent.

    Paolini will now face Maria Sakkari of Greece, the tournament's eighth seed, in a round-of-16 match.

    Earlier this week, Fernandez and her playing partner, Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia, fell to American Sofia Kenin and her Russian teammate Mirra Andreeva in the curtain-raiser of the Dubai doubles.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2024. 

